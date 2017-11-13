City Ethics Board confirms Keller violated campaign finance rules

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Board of Ethics has determined mayoral candidate and State Auditor Tim Keller violated the Elections Code and the Open and Ethical Elections Code in the City Charter.

However, the board has not yet decided to penalize Keller.

Former candidate and current Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson filed the complaint in September. Johnson said that documents show Keller’s campaign and ABQ Forward Together both paid $15K each to the same firm within 24 hours of each other.

Johnson says the documents indicated “coordinated expenditures” and a violation of various city ordinances.

Read the Board of Ethic’s full decision here 

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s