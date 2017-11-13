City Ethics Board confirms Keller violated campaign finance rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Board of Ethics has determined mayoral candidate and State Auditor Tim Keller violated the Elections Code and the Open and Ethical Elections Code in the City Charter.

However, the board has not yet decided to penalize Keller.

Former candidate and current Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson filed the complaint in September. Johnson said that documents show Keller’s campaign and ABQ Forward Together both paid $15K each to the same firm within 24 hours of each other.

Johnson says the documents indicated “coordinated expenditures” and a violation of various city ordinances.

