Beauty queen lands dream job driving street sweeper truck

(NEW YORK) – A New York woman has spent much of her adult life competing in beauty pageants. Now, she has landed her dream job.
23-year-old Nicole Doz has traded in her high heels and bikini for a sanitation suit.
The beauty queen now drives the street sweeper truck in Eltingville, New York, a job that lets her follow in her father’s footsteps.
She remembers hearing him tell stories about the job as a kid. She says she knew she would love it as much as she does.
As for her pageant aspirations, Nicole says she won’t be hanging up her heels anytime soon.
