ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many Albuquerque Public School bus drivers could be unionized by December.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the APS Board of Education unanimously approved a timeline for the process.

However, the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico still needs to show that at least 60 percent of drivers and attendants have signed union cards.

Once a district judge verifies the requirement, the APS Board can vote on whether to allow workers to organize.

