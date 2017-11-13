APS Board to fill vacated District 1 seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Public School Board will be selecting a new member from three candidates vying to fill the District 1 seat, vacated by Analee Maestas.

After allegations of fraud and embezzlement, longtime board member Analee Maestas was forced to resign.

At Monday morning’s meeting, board members will pick just one person from the diverse group of candidates, ranging in occupations from a waste management driver to a family services program director.

The candidate list is now down to three after Jude Chavez withdrew before Thursday’s community forum. The remaining candidates are Claudia Benavidez, Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, and Lee Romero.

Claudia Benavidez has been Program Director for PB&J Family Services for 17 years.

Yolanda Montoya-Cordova has worked for New Mexico Department of Workforce solutions for 45 years.

Lee Romero has been a Residential Driver for Waste Management of New Mexico for 23 years.

Board members will be interviewing each candidate one at a time. The candidates will also be given three minutes in the beginning and two minutes at the end to sell themselves on why they’re the best fit for the board.

Each board member will be allowed to ask the candidates one question. Board members will then nominate their choice and vote.

The winner will officially take office during the November 15 board meeting. That person will fill the seat until the February election. They will then have to be re-elected to continue holding the position.

