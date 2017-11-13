ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some cute and cuddly pets will be at the University of New Mexico’s campus helping raise money and goods for a great cause.

The 10th annual Happy Tails Drive kicks off Monday and is raising money for homeless pets through Animal Humane NM.

A few adoptable pets will also be at Smith Plaza at UNM from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Animal Humane NM and UNM’s staff council want to bring awareness to its holiday wish list, asking for donations such as food, toys and animal care items.

The drive continues through December 8.

