Albuquerque heads to the polls Tuesday to vote for new mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 13 to decide on who will be the next mayor. In the mayoral race State Auditor Tim Keller is facing City Councilor Dan Lewis.
Cynthia Borrego and Robert Aragon are also vying for the District 5 City Council seat.
So far, close to 53,000 early votes have been cast and about 2,600 absentee ballots returned. Early voting for the first election reached about 40,000.
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.
KRQE News 13 also sat down with both mayoral candidates Saturday to talk about what each of them plans to do if elected.
Voting locations on November 14th
- 7 Bar Elementary School 4501 Seven Bar Loop NW 87114
- 98th and Central (Bernalillo County Rental) 120 98th NW Suite A5 87121
- Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales SW 87121
- Albuquerque International Balloon Museum 9201 Balloon Museum NE 87109
- Albuquerque Museum 2000 Mountain NW 87104
- Arroyo del Oso Elementary School 6504 Harper drive NE 87109
- Bandelier Elementary School 3309 Pershing SE 87106
- Barelas Senior Center 714 7th SW 87105
- Bear Canyon Senior Center 4645 Pitt NE 87111
- Canyon Club (Four Hills Country Club) 911 Four Hills SE 911 Four Hills SE
- Caracol Plaza 12500 Montgomery NE 87111
- Cesar Chavez Community Center 7505 Kathryn SE 87108
- Chaparral Elementary School 6325 Milne NW 87120
- Cherry Hills Library 6901 Barstow NE 87111
- City of Albuquerque Records Center 604 Menaul NW 87107
- Copper Pointe Church 10500 Copper NE 87123
- Daskalos Plaza 5339 Menaul NE 87110
- Don Newton/Taylor Ranch Community Center 4900 Kachina NW 87120
- Edward Gonzales Elementary School 554 90th SW 87121
- Eisenhower Middle School 11001 Camero NE 87111
- Grant Middle School 1111 Easterday NE 87112
- Herman Sanchez Community Center 1830 William SE 87102
- Highland Senior Center 131 Monroe NE 87108
- Hoffmantown Church 8888 Harper NE 87111
- Holiday Park Community Center 11710 Comanche NE 87111
- Inez Elementary School 1700 Pennsylvania NE 87110
- Jackson Middle School 10600 Indian School NE 87112
- Jeanne Bellamah Community Center 11516 Summer NE 87112
- Jefferson Middle School 712 Girard NE 87106
- Ladera Golf Course 3401 Ladera NW 87120
- Lomas Tramway Library 908 Eastridge NE 87123
- Los Altos Plaza 4200 Wyoming NE 87111
- Los Griegos Multi-Service Center 1231 Candelaria NW 87107
- Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School 6811 Taylor Ranch NW 87120
- Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center 501 Elizabeth SE 87123
- Mark Twain Elementary School 6316 Constitution NE 87110
- Montezuma Elementary School 3100 Indian School NE 87106
- North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center 7521 Carmel NE 87113
- North Valley Senior Center 3825 4th NW 87107
- Onate Elementary School 12415 Brentwood Hills NE 87112
- Painted Sky Elementary 8101 Gavin drive NW 87120
- Pajarito Elementary School 2701 Don Felipe SW 87105
- Paradise Hills United Methodist Church 4700 Paradise NW 87114
- Palo Duro Senior Center 5221 Palo Duro NE 87110
- Petroglyph Plaza 8201 Golf Course NW Suite D1 87120
- S.R. Marmon Elementary School 6401 Iliff NW 87120
- Sandia High School 7801 Candelaria NE 87110
- University of New Mexico Sub 301 Cornell drive NE 87106
- Ventana Ranch Elementary School 6801 Ventana Village NW 87114
- Volcano Vista High School 8100 Rainbow NW 87114
- West Mesa Community Center 5500 Glenrio NW 87105
- Westgate Community Center 1400 Snow Vista SW 87121
- Whittier Elementary School 1110 Quincy SE 87108
A photo ID must be presented in order to vote in Albuquerque municipal elections. The following types of identification are accepted at the polling places:
- Government-issued card containing the voter’s name and photo
- Driver’s license
- Student identification card
- Credit or debit card
- Insurance card
- Union membership card
- Professional association card
- City Clerk-issued identification
- Other membership cards with the voter’s name and photo