Albuquerque heads to the polls Tuesday to vote for new mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 13 to decide on who will be the next mayor. In the mayoral race State Auditor Tim Keller is facing City Councilor Dan Lewis.

Cynthia Borrego and Robert Aragon are also vying for the District 5 City Council seat.

So far, close to 53,000 early votes have been cast and about 2,600 absentee ballots returned. Early voting for the first election reached about 40,000.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

KRQE News 13 also sat down with both mayoral candidates Saturday to talk about what each of them plans to do if elected.

Voting locations on November 14th

7 Bar Elementary School 4501 Seven Bar Loop NW 87114

98th and Central (Bernalillo County Rental) 120 98th NW Suite A5 87121

Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales SW 87121

Albuquerque International Balloon Museum 9201 Balloon Museum NE 87109

Albuquerque Museum 2000 Mountain NW 87104

Arroyo del Oso Elementary School 6504 Harper drive NE 87109

Bandelier Elementary School 3309 Pershing SE 87106

Barelas Senior Center 714 7th SW 87105

Bear Canyon Senior Center 4645 Pitt NE 87111

Canyon Club (Four Hills Country Club) 911 Four Hills SE 911 Four Hills SE

Caracol Plaza 12500 Montgomery NE 87111

Cesar Chavez Community Center 7505 Kathryn SE 87108

Chaparral Elementary School 6325 Milne NW 87120

Cherry Hills Library 6901 Barstow NE 87111

City of Albuquerque Records Center 604 Menaul NW 87107

Copper Pointe Church 10500 Copper NE 87123

Daskalos Plaza 5339 Menaul NE 87110

Don Newton/Taylor Ranch Community Center 4900 Kachina NW 87120

Edward Gonzales Elementary School 554 90th SW 87121

Eisenhower Middle School 11001 Camero NE 87111

Grant Middle School 1111 Easterday NE 87112

Herman Sanchez Community Center 1830 William SE 87102

Highland Senior Center 131 Monroe NE 87108

Hoffmantown Church 8888 Harper NE 87111

Holiday Park Community Center 11710 Comanche NE 87111

Inez Elementary School 1700 Pennsylvania NE 87110

Jackson Middle School 10600 Indian School NE 87112

Jeanne Bellamah Community Center 11516 Summer NE 87112

Jefferson Middle School 712 Girard NE 87106

Ladera Golf Course 3401 Ladera NW 87120

Lomas Tramway Library 908 Eastridge NE 87123

Los Altos Plaza 4200 Wyoming NE 87111

Los Griegos Multi-Service Center 1231 Candelaria NW 87107

Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School 6811 Taylor Ranch NW 87120

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center 501 Elizabeth SE 87123

Mark Twain Elementary School 6316 Constitution NE 87110

Montezuma Elementary School 3100 Indian School NE 87106

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center 7521 Carmel NE 87113

North Valley Senior Center 3825 4th NW 87107

Onate Elementary School 12415 Brentwood Hills NE 87112

Painted Sky Elementary 8101 Gavin drive NW 87120

Pajarito Elementary School 2701 Don Felipe SW 87105

Paradise Hills United Methodist Church 4700 Paradise NW 87114

Palo Duro Senior Center 5221 Palo Duro NE 87110

Petroglyph Plaza 8201 Golf Course NW Suite D1 87120

S.R. Marmon Elementary School 6401 Iliff NW 87120

Sandia High School 7801 Candelaria NE 87110

University of New Mexico Sub 301 Cornell drive NE 87106

Ventana Ranch Elementary School 6801 Ventana Village NW 87114

Volcano Vista High School 8100 Rainbow NW 87114

West Mesa Community Center 5500 Glenrio NW 87105

Westgate Community Center 1400 Snow Vista SW 87121

Whittier Elementary School 1110 Quincy SE 87108

A photo ID must be presented in order to vote in Albuquerque municipal elections. The following types of identification are accepted at the polling places:

Government-issued card containing the voter’s name and photo

Driver’s license

Student identification card

Credit or debit card

Insurance card

Union membership card

Professional association card

City Clerk-issued identification

Other membership cards with the voter’s name and photo