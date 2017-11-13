AG warns New Mexicans of online shopping scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General is reminding the public to be aware of online scams this holiday season.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says anyone can set up shop online, and that includes scammers.

Balderas says to be sure the website includes a physical address and phone number before buying.

He says to be aware of pop-up-ads as some can life your personal financial information.

Balderas also says wire transfers are a sure sign of a scam.

You can report scams to the Attorney General’s Office.

