AG warns New Mexicans of online shopping scams

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General is reminding the public to be aware of online scams this holiday season.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says anyone can set up shop online, and that includes scammers.

Balderas says to be sure the website includes a physical address and phone number before buying.

He says to be aware of pop-up-ads as some can life your personal financial information.

Balderas also says wire transfers are a sure sign of a scam.

You can report scams to the Attorney General’s Office.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s