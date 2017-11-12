Week in Photos Gallery

A gunman dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire Sunday inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people in an attack that claimed tight-knit neighbors and multiple family members ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

On Tuesday, Larry Barker reported on a ten month News 13 investigation of the Springer Cemetery and the shocking tale of negligence, governmental, incompetence and a shameful disregard for bereaved families.

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa bows as Saikawa apologized to customers, dealers, partners and government authorities for the recent faulty inspections scandal, at the start of a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. is seeing fiscal second-quarter profit slip 3 percent despite growing sales because of costs related to improper vehicle checks in Japan and a massive global air-bag recall in the U.S. Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, reported Wednesday a July-September profit of 141.6 billion yen ($1.2 billion), down from 146.1 billion yen the same period last year. (Kyodo News via AP)

The City of Albuquerque hosted a clinic Tuesday for drivers on how to navigate the new rules of the road that will come with the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus lanes.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day event on November 11, 2017 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This week Moore's campaign was brought under scrutiny, after being accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls when he was in his 30's. (Photo by Wes Frazer/Getty Images)

A week after KRQE News 13 first reported that a large and pricey Halloween inflatable decoration was stolen, a man who works in real estate is facing charges.

The “Stormwater Volcano” is part of a decade long Albuquerque flood project. The Flood Control Authority is showing off this unique spectacle that "erupts" after heavy rains.

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., joined at right by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., questions House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, saying that "This is not an honorable time or day for this committee," as the panel begins the markup process of the GOP's far-reaching tax overhaul, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A New Mexico couple says they are protecting themselves from the threat of a nuclear attack by setting up a modern-day bomb shelter, something that is becoming increasingly common around the nation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Trump and Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they’re in Vietnam for an economic summit. But the two appear to be chumming it up nonetheless. Snippets of video from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference Saturday have shown the leaders chatting and shaking hands at events including a world leaders’ group photo. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP)

People lined the streets honoring service members during Albuquerque’s annual Veteran’s Day parade Saturday.