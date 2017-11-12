Week in Photos Gallery

Read the full stories here:
- Texas church attack leaves 26 dead, small community reeling
- Grave Secrets: Startling discovery of a cemetery’s resting remains
- Nissan’s profit flat over inspection scandal, legal costs
- City launches PSA series to help drivers maneuver ART bus route
- Roy Moore says allegations are intended to derail Senate bid
- Man facing charges in connection to stolen Frankenstein figure
- Flood Control Authority shows off ‘stormwater volcano’ near 98th and I-40
- Tax split between House, Senate poses a big challenge
- New Mexico couple sets up modern-day bomb shelter
- Trump calls Putin sincere, ex-US intelligence heads ‘hacks‘
- Veterans honored in parade, ceremony in Albuquerque
- Debate gets heated between run-off mayoral candidates
