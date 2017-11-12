Typewriter enthusiasts compete at Pennysmith’s Paper’s ‘Type-Out’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The furious tapping of typewriters is all that could be heard Saturday at Pennysmith’s Paper in the North Valley, where a “Type Out” was being held.

Typewriter lovers brought their machines to share their hobby with others.

Writers were given prompts and two hours to type whatever they wanted.

Enthusiasts say it is all about the unique experience.

“Artists and poets like typewriters. I think it’s the non-distractive nature of writing with a typewriter that you can’t do anything else but just write and it doesn’t beg for any of your attention but just that,” says typewriter enthusiast Joe Van Cleave.

It wasn’t all about competition. The public was free to try out typewriters from different eras and do a little creative writing of their own.

