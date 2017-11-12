SSN: Cowboys fall in Atlanta 27-7

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 5-4 on the season after losing to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday 27-7. It marked the first game that Ezekiel Elliot was out due to his 6 game suspension, and the Cowboys felt the pain without Elliot.

They only finished with 107 total yards rushing and no rushing touchdowns. Dak Prescott had to pick up the slack today for his team. He would score the only touchdown for Dallas today and it was the game opener in the 1st quarter, but Dak went on to get sacked 8 times.

The Cowboys now move on to face the Eagles next week at home in the Sunday Night game at 6:30pm.