Southern Ute police officer cited for crashing into New Mexico driver

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Southern Ute police officer that crashed into a New Mexico driver has been cited.

Colorado State Patrol tells the Durango Herald Officer Matthew Gallegos has been cited with careless driving, causing bodily injury.

State Patrol says Gallegos was driving on Highway 550 Thursday night when he made a U-turn.

He was hit by an 18-year-old boy from Farmington driving a Subaru.

Firefighters arrived to the Subaru engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the boy has already gotten out and only has minor injuries.

Officer Gallegos is also expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on why the officer made the U-turn or is he remains on active duty.

