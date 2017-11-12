New Mexico congressional candidate arrested on stalking charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for a New Mexico man running for Congress, police found him at an Albuquerque apartment complex.

What he’s been doing since the warrant was issued out of Santa Fe is a mystery.

Democrat David Alcon is running for the state’s open District 2 Congressional Seat. Now, he’s behind bars for allegedly stalking a woman in Santa Fe.

News 13 first told you about the accusations against Alcon in late October.

A woman attending a Halloween party on October 28th at a hotel in Santa Fe said she started receiving persistent texts from Alcon — some suggesting that he was watching her, other messages professing his love for her, and one picture of his genitals.

Later that night, the woman said Alcon texted her again, that he was outside her apartment.

A warrant Alcon’s arrest was issued October 30th. We now know that rather than turning himself in to Santa Fe police, Alcon was just arrested Friday in Albuquerque.

Police were called to the Villa De San Felipe Apartments for a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. on the 10th. APD did not elaborate on what happened when they got on scene, just that Alcon was arrested. He’s not facing any new charges out of Albuquerque, according to jail records.

It’s unclear why Alcon was there. All of his publicly listed addresses are for Milan, New Mexico.

Alcon is now sitting in MDC on a no-bond hold so he can be extradited to Santa Fe.We reached out to Alcon’s campaign for comment, but have not heard back.

Alcon was previously convicted of stalking a woman in 2007.