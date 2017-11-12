Neighbors express concern with homeless camping in nearby trails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular walking and bicycling trail has turned into a homeless camp, putting people who use it on-edge.

Neighbors who live by the trails and tunnels near the Juan Tabo and Eubank exits off of I-40 say the problem of homeless living there has escalated over the last few months.

They are concerned by the mess accumulating in the area, particularly the needles they say they have found strewn about.

“At nighttime, I’m afraid to walk down here because there’s no lights here, and you never know with the homeless people that are camping out here, you never know if you’re going to get attacked or what might happen,” said Cisco White, who lives nearby.

A 311 complaint shows the city is looking into the problem.

