Lobo Men’s Basketball is playing loose but is staying determined

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball broke a program record for highest scoring game in the 147-76 victory over Northern New Mexico on Saturday night. The 71 point margin of victory also tied a 30 year record for highest margin on victory.

UNM finished shooting 46.2% from the 3 point line and 64.7% from the field. The Lobos made 39 long balls in a very high scoring game. There were 8 scorers that finished in the double digits, with Chris McNeal leading all scorers with 24. Logwood finished with 14, Kuiper had 17, Antino Jackson finished with 12, Makuach Maluach had 18, Vladimir Pinchuk finished with 19, and Anthony Mathis had 16.

“The great thing about our team is that we are just trying to develop our bench and develop our depth, and now when guys come in the score doesn’t change, it should actually increase. I am not trying to make Sam and Chris the number 1 and number 2 players in the mountain west, I want to have the best 11 players overall and that’s what we are trying to build”, said Head coach Paul Weir.

The Lobos seemed to be playing with a lot of fire, and also very unselfishly. “Everyone is in rhythm, everyone is touching the ball, and I mean it is great for everybody. The way we play everyone gets to play, so I mean it keeps everyone happy”, said Sam Logwood, UNM Forward.

The now 1-0 Lobos will stay home to host Nebraska Omaha next on Tuesday at 7pm.