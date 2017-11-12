Lobo Basketball wins big in their season opener over Northern New Mexico 147-76

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was season opener with a new head coach, a new team, and in a newly named arena. The Lobos took on Northern New Mexico in DreamStyle Arena in Paul Weir’s first official game as UNM Head Basketball Coach.

Prior to this game Weir said that he wanted his team to shoot the ball better, as they did not put up good numbers form the field in their exhibition against BYU. Well, the Lobos definitely looked better shooting the ball on Saturday night.

UNM finished shooting 46.2% from the 3 point line and 64.7% from the field. The Lobos made 39 long balls in a very high scoring game. There were 8 scorers that finished in the double digits, with Chris McNeal leading all scorers with 24. Logwood finished with 14, Kuiper had 17, Antino Jackson finished with 12, Makuach Maluach had 18, Vladimir Pinchuk finished with 19, and Anthony Mathis had 16.

It was a balanced effort of scoring from all over the floor, and from obviously multiple Lobo’s. UNM also finished with just 18 turnovers compared to NNMU 33.

The now 1-0 Lobos will stay home to host Nebraska Omaha next on Tuesday at 7pm.