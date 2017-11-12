Karma Cafe to begin putting prices on menu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been one year since the Karma Cafe opened, and they are making a major change.

The Karma Cafe began without prices on the menu. Customers simply paid as they can or feel they should.

Starting Sunday, the restaurant has begun to put prices on their menu.

However, they are still giving free meals to those who can not afford it through a voucher system.

One dollar of everything you buy will go to pay for a voucher to cover someone’s meal. You can also donate extra to help pay for those vouchers.

The owner says they are still non-profit. The money will go to keeping their doors open.

