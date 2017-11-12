Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Changes are ahead today after a near record warm Saturday.

The changes will be associated with a cold front that passes through this afternoon. This cold front is not very strong and it will be a dry front. The biggest impact will be cooler temperatures. The most significant drop in temperatures will be across the Eastern Plains. This is where high temperatures will tumble by 10°-15°. Central and western New Mexico will only see temperatures drop by 5° at best today.

Dry westerly flow will once again be in control of New Mexico’s weather to begin the week. This pattern will send temperatures back to warmer than average highs before a couple of cold fronts by mid-to-late week drop temperatures by a few degrees to end the week.