APS Board to fill vacated board member seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the Albuquerque Public School Board will fill the District One seat vacated by Analee Maestas.

Maestas resigned amid allegations she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from La Promesa Early Learning Center, which she founded.

According to the agenda, the board has narrowed it down to three candidates.

Board members will appoint the replacement with a majority vote.

That person will fill the seat until the February election. They will then have to be reelected to continue holding the position.

The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. tomorrow morning at APD headquarters.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps