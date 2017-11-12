Albuquerque congregations gather to pray for Sutherland Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the community of Sutherland Springs, Texas adjusts to a new normal, several churches from Albuquerque came together to let the residents of the small Texas town know they’re not alone.

Several congregations gathered outside God’s House Church on Wyoming near Menaul Sunday night.

They lit one candle for each of the victims in the mass shooting that left 26 dead, and read each of their names aloud.

“We the people of Albuquerque are praying for them and we are encouraged by the many and many of people across the country that are praying for them,” said reverend Darnell Smith with Macedonia Baptist Church.

“I think the more people that pray to God or to come down and give them comfort and peace, God can’t resist that. He’s going to bring comfort and peace to that,” said Dianna Madrid who’s a member at God’s House Church.

Reverend Smith said he was very happy with the turnout on such short notice.