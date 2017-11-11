Veterans honored in parade, ceremony in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a beautiful day to thank our military members for their service.

Albuquerque’s annual Veteran’s Day parade started at USS Bullhead park Saturday morning and ended at the New Mexico Veterans’ Memorial, where a ceremony followed.

People lined the streets honoring service members during Albuquerque Veterans’ Day Parade.

At the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, a ceremony started with a roll call recognizing all branches of the military followed by a playing of the national anthem

Navajo code talker Thomas Begay was there and received a standing ovation.

Some veterans say, for them, it’s a day to connect with others who have served.

“Its just a gathering to meet some of the old guys that you served with,” said Joe Medina, a Korean War veteran.

“The wars are different, times are different but the experience is very similar,” explained Vietnam War veteran, Michael Peters.

For those who have not donned a uniform, it was a day to express gratitude for the men and women who have served our country.

“Thank you for your service, I am eternally grateful that I can be here today doing what we do because of you,” Mary Jefferis, with Blue Star Moms said.

Applebee’s was one of several restaurants offering veterans a free meal Saturday.

“Its something they deserve I think we don’t always do enough for them and doing this for them at least its something paying a tribute for what they’ve done for us.”

There about 170,000 veterans in New Mexico.

