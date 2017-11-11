University of Texas postpones voting on Los Alamos National Lab bid

Los Alamos National Labs

LAS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of Texas has postponed voting on a bid to manage and operate Los Alamos National Labs.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports the move will not stop the university from bidding.

The deputy chancellor at UT says a team continues to work on a proposal, which they will present to the University’s Board of Regents on Nov. 27.

That is when they are expected to decide if they want to pursue to bid. The deadline to submit bids is Dec. 11, which means UT could be cutting it close.

The university has already set aside $4.5 million to go after the contract.

The lab’s current contract expires next year.

