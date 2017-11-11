Man with record of violent crimes arrested for shooting at Smith’s employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with an extensive record of violent crimes has been arrested for shooting at a Smith’s employee.

According to a criminal complaint, Alex Cordoba was seen eating donuts in the Smith’s on Academy near Wyoming on Nov. 5 before promptly walking out of the store with a full basket of items, never paying.

When an employee approached him, he pointed a gun at her, got into a car parked in a fire lane, then fired a shot at the worker from the car.

By the time Cordova was identified in this crime, he was already in jail. He was arrested the day after the Smith’s incident on six felony warrants.

The state is now looking to keep him locked up until trial.

Cordova has a lengthy record in New Mexico and has been charged with being a felon with a gun multiple times. He is also a documented gang member.

