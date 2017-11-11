Local restaurants give back to veterans

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Restaurants around the metro gave back to those who have given so much.

Applebee’s was one of several restaurants offering veterans a free meal today.

Veterans who turned out to grab a meal say they are thankful these restaurants give them a place to gather together.

“The best part about it is the comrodery around my fellow veterans. I’m here with a few veterans, and just the staff, just really takes care of the veterans over here and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said local veteran Robbie Ramirez.

Applebees also honored fallen soldiers with a reserved empty seat.

Click here for a full list of restaurants offering deals for veterans.

