Investigation underway for woman missing from Holloman Air Force Base

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after an airwoman went missing from Holloman Air Force Base.

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations has taken over the case of the disappearance of Deanna May Gordon.

Gordon was last seen on Nov. 2 entering Holloman Air Force Base.

Air Force OSI reports Gordon is not in possession of a driver’s license or military ID.

KRQE News 13 spoke to her family, who says they are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the police.

