DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – An on-duty police officer was injured in a crash south of Durango.

According to the Durango Herald, the crash happened about 10:35 Thursday night on Highway 550 near Bondad.

Officials with the Ute Police Department says the deputy’s patrol car collided with a Subaru with a New Mexico license plate.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There has been no word yet on the condition of the people in the Subaru.

Officials have not said who is at fault.

