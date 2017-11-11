Community rallying together to help little boy with cancer

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 200 people in the small town of Las Vegas came together last night, rallying behind a little boy with acute lymphoblast leukemia.

Javier Malo of Las Vegas is very sick. He couldn’t even attend the fundraiser held Friday night for his medical expenses.

Instead, he was rushed to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque for emergency treatment for his cancer.

The event carried on, however, with a pretty big turnout. There was a music-synced light show, followed by a fireworks display, raising $1600 for Javier’s medical bills.

The family said so far Javier has had two bone marrow tests, three spinal taps with chemo and one surgery, plus other treatment. They said it’s taken a toll on the first grader.

Javier’s family told KRQE, “He was very excited to see the community coming together in support of his fight against leukemia. He wants to thank everyone and appreciates the donations he has received but more so the love and support from his family [and] the Lujan family for setting up the light show.”

If you would like to help with Javier’s medical expenses, click here to donate.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps