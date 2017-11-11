Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A chilly morning with areas of fog across the Southeast to start this Saturday. The fog will lift by the afternoon in places like Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs. Most of New Mexico will see mostly to partly sunny skies today. High clouds could filter the sunshine at times this afternoon, but temperatures will be 5°-15° warmer than average for this time of November. Albuquerque will feel highs in the mid to upper 60s with Santa Fe reaching the low to mid 60s today.

A cold front will then move in for tomorrow. This cold front is not very strong and it will be a dry front. The biggest impact will be cooler temperatures. The most significant drop in temperatures will be across the Eastern Plains. This is where high temperatures will tumble by 10°-15°. Central and western New Mexico will only see temperatures drop by 5° at best tomorrow afternoon.

Dry westerly flow will once again be in control of New Mexico’s weather to begin the week. This pattern will send temperatures back to warmer than average highs all across the state for the upcoming week.