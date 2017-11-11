Brothers accused of pointing AK-47 at teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two brothers are behind bars tonight after a group of teens said the two tried to rob them at gunpoint.

Three 15-year-olds tell police they were held up by Eric and Bryan Flores, with the two brothers pointing what looked like an AK-47 and a handgun at them.

According to a criminal complaint, it happened Thursday near Old Coors and bridge at the Alamosa Skate Park.

The teens told officers the brothers jumped out of a van and told the boys empty their pockets. When the teens said they didn’t have anything, they said Eric and Bryan pointed the guns at them, so they ran.

When police arrived on-scene, the teens pointed out the van, because it was still in the area.

That’s when officers saw three people running from it. But police quickly caught up with the two brothers and a 17-year-old girl, who was also in the stolen van during the incident.

Bryan told police his brother Eric was trying to sell marijuana to the teens and that he jumped out of with a stick because he thought the teens were going to fight Eric.

Eric was too quote “intoxicated” to be interview by officers, having smoked heroin.

A BB gun was found at skatepark but no AK-47.

The two appeared in court today.

“Conditions of release, you are not to possess firearms or dangerous weapons. You are not to return to the location of the alleged incident, not to possess alcohol or any other illegal substances. No violations of any laws,” Judge Edward Benavidez said.

Judge Benavidez set Eric’s bond at $25,000 cash only because he’s also wanted in Washington State for carjacking.

Meanwhile, Bryan’s bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

Court records show Eric and the 17-year-old were accused of carjacking someone just weeks ago in the same area of town.

But after a motion to keep him locked up until trial was denied then a District Court judge released Eric without bond.