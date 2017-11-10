Western Music convention keeps genre alive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Western Music is a critical part of Americana, which is not only being kept alive, but finding new avenues of increasing its popularity. That’s thanks in part to their annual convention being held in Albuquerque from November 8 -12.

According to the associations website, Western Music has its roots in English, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh ballads. This music is also credited as having a large role in telling the stories and highlighting the lifestyles of families as they moved across and into the western half of the United States.

Part of the convention festivities not only include workshops and live performances, but also the 2017 WMA Awards of Excellence.

Most of the events are open to the public, but for a complete guide and schedule of the activities, you can visit the Western Music Association website.