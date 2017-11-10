Veterans Day 2017: List of Events Around New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The following is a list of events that are happing throughout the state for Veterans Day, Saturday November 11, 2017.

Albuquerque:

  • Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony
    • NM Veterans’ Memorial 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Cost: Free
    • Parking and continuous shuttle service between the Memorial Park and the Kirtland Federal Credit Union lot at Gibson and Louisiana Boulevards SE is provided by the City’s Department of Senior Affairs.
Rio Rancho:

  • Veteran’s Day Parade & Ceremony:
    • Parade starts at 10 a.m.
    • Ceremony starts at 11 a.m
    • The parade will travel east from Country Club Drive, down Southern and end near the Rio Rancho Veterans Memorial Park at 950 Pinetree Road.

Santa Fe:

  • Veterans Day Parade
    • Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Bishops Lodge Road and ends at the Bataan Memorial Building, 400 Don Gaspar Avenue, followed by a ceremony.

Angel Fire:

  • Ceremony at Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 34 Country Club Road, at 11 a.m. Saturday

Las Cruces:

  • Veteran’s Day Parade:
    • Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday from the corner of Lohman Avenue and Church Street.

The following will offer free admission to veterans and military personnel

  • Albuquerque BioPark: Free admission to veterans and military personnel on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Albuquerque’s New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science
  • Art Museum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
  • Santa Fe’s New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors
  • Museum of International Folk Art
  • Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
  • New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo
  • New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces

 

