Students meet and interview veterans from multiple generations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Some local middle school students got a real-life history lesson. They got the chance to interview veterans and learn first-hand what Veterans Day is all about.

“I think it was a good opportunity to just have an open laid-back conversation,” said Air Force Master Sergeant Lindsay Ahonen.

Kids got to hear from generations of veterans with memories as far back as the Korean War.

One veteran brought pictures of his four brothers that all served in the military.

“We live in such a beautiful country and it’s great that they did something for our country. They basically gave back to us,” said student Seth Ahonen.

Marine Corps Veteran Alonso Poblano had the opportunity to meet some kids from military families.

“Some kids learn about their grandfathers who served this country and it was nice for them to share their stories with me about their grandfathers and their parents who served as well,” said Poblano.

APS tells KRQE News 13 the event was the idea of one of their social studies teachers.

