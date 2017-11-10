Storehouse New Mexico ‘Hops for Hunger’ fundraiser

Storehouse New Mexico is a non-profit organization with one mission: to help New Mexicans solve their food insecurities regardless of race, faith, age, gender or disability. The organization has provided about 1.4 million free meals to New Mexican families in 2016 alone, while continuing their important work in 2017 as well. Of course, it takes money and effort to provide these free meals so Storehouse New Mexico is partnering with local breweries in their current “Hops for Hunger” fundraiser.

HOPS FOR HUNGER: From November 1 until December 9. A handful of Albuquerque’s breweries will donate proceeds from a designated beer to the Storehouse. Each week, our friends from the Storehouse and 94 Rock will be out at a different brewery promoting the event in a live remote. The crew will also have games, information and “Hops for Hunger” gift sets available for purchase. (NOTE: The proceeds from the Storehouse beers still get donated if you order during the entire promotion period, not just during the live remotes.)

Here’s a look at the brewery schedule

(1) Friday, November 10 (6 p.m.- 8 p.m.): Steel Bender Brewyard

(2) Friday, November 17 (6 p.m.- 8 p.m.): Santa Fe Brewery (Albuquerque Taproom)

(3) Friday, December 1 (6 p.m.- 8 p.m.): Bosque Brewing

(4) Saturday, December 9 (6 p.m.- 8 p.m.): Alien Brew Pub

For more information, visit Storehouse NM: Hops for Hunger.