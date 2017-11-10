State Police search for missing hunter near Pecos

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for a missing hunter.

Police say Stanley Vigil was last seen hunting with his family near Barillas Peak, east of Pecos, New Mexico on November 7.

The 50-year-old is 5-foot-5, about 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Vigil was also last seen wearing a yellow vest, long sleeve blue Wrangler shirt and blue jeans.

Multiple search and rescue teams and the New Mexico State Polie helicopter crews have been actively searching for Vigil since he went missing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 911 or new New Mexico State Police at (505) 827-9300.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps