Same old, same old: Cowboys' Morris ready to replace Elliott

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys NFL football star Ezekiel Elliott walks out of federal court in New York. Elliott's half-season run from his six-game suspension ended when a federal appeals court refused to let him play while it considers his appeal. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Alfred Morris struck the same defiant tone from the last time the Dallas running back was preparing to replace suspended star Ezekiel Elliott.

Roughly the same answer, too, heading into Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

“I’ve treated every single day like I have the past six years,” Morris said Friday , a day after a court rejected Elliott’s latest bid to delay a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. “Nothing changes for me. It’s just, `OK, it’s another start. OK. It’s fine.’ The ups and downs, they really didn’t matter to me.”

