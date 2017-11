ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Halloween bust got one and a half pounds of meth off of the streets of Roswell.

Task force agents stopped a truck on the 1500 block of North Garden.

Inside, they found Randall Morris and Ann Knect with meth and $2,000 in cash.

Police say they also seized 2 pounds of meth in a drug raid earlier in the month at the home of Corry Hays.

Altogether, $81,000 in meth was seized in October.

