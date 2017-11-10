Roswell city councilors vote against off-road vehicles on city streets

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell will not be opening up its streets to off-road vehicles.

City councilors voted five to three on the measure that falls one vote short of the votes needed to pass.

Two councilors were not at the meeting.

The ordinance would have allowed off-road vehicles on most paved city roads, except state highways or truck routes.

The effort was spearheaded by Roswell resident Randy Robers, who worked with law enforcement and lawyers to come up with a proposal.

State law recently changed to allow individual municipalities to allow it if they chose to.

City Councilor Caleb Grant says they will look at bringing it back up in the future when all councilors are present to vote.

