Police investigate after man found with gunshot wound in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating a scene after a man was found with a gunshot wound in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers were originally dispatched to a suspicious situation in which a male subject was reported being ill. When officers arrived to the 200 block of Utah, they located a male subject who had an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to UNM Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps