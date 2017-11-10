Oklahoma man leads police on wild car chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KRQE) – The driver of a stolen pickup truck led police on a wild chase through Oklahoma City that lasted nearly three hours.

He weaved through neighborhoods, squeezed through gates and went to wrong way down the road, barely missing oncoming traffic.

Police threw spikes, but he got around them.

A stranger even tried to stop him, but police finally got the upper hand when the driver flew backward into a pond.

He then started running, falling several times while trying to keep his pants on. Police tased him and finally led the suspect off in handcuffs.