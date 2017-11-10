ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -The playoffs are upon us. Round one saw the Clovis Wildcats and Rio Rancho Rams advance in the ranks of Class 6A. That sets up quarter final games between Clovis and Manzano. Rio Rancho will meet Las Cruces in a rematch of last year’s championship game. Piedra Vista has a 1 p.m. appointment with the Eagles in Hobbs Saturday. The West Mesa Mustangs are in the playoffs for the first time in seven years and will try to do something they haven’t done since the 70s, win a playoff game. The Mustangs are at Eldorado Saturday.

NM Football Friday Week 12 Pt. 2

The season has ended for Santa Fe Capital. The Los Lunas Tigers put up 69 points on the Jaguars Friday in a first-round clash in Los Lunas. The Jaguars scored 31 points but, were more than halfway away from catching the Tigers. The Tigers will face the Farmington Scorpions in the quarter finals. The Patriots of Miyamura are also still alive in the ranks of Class 5A after a 49-26 first round thumping of Deming.

NM Football Friday Week 12 Pt. 3

In this block of the Football Show, we start off with a look at a class 4A battle between Socorro and Moriarty. The Fighting Pintos won that game and also one the first round of the Spirit Stick Playoffs with a huge amount of votes online. Then we have to make a correction as we said on the show that Hope Christian won their game with Taos on Friday night, but that was a bad score that received here at the FFN headquarters. So, it will actually be Taos moving on to the quarters to face off with 2 seed Portales at Greyhound Stadium.

NM Football Friday Week 12 Pt. 4

In the final block of the Football Show, Van has the Utility Block Company Block of the week. This week’s winner came from a very strong Los Lunas game, where the Tigers looked dominant against Capital. Then van has a look at the Class 3A playoffs with Dexter and Texico. The Demons take out the Wolverines in Dexter on Friday night, they will play Capitan in the Quarters. Van then wraps up the show with some more scores from around the state. We will see you next week for more Playoff Football action.