New Mexico couple sets up modern-day bomb shelter

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple says they are protecting themselves from the threat of a nuclear attack with a modern-day bomb shelter.
Roberta Griffin and her husband have set up their doomsday hideaway just outside of Gallup.
Griffin brought the galvanized steel bunker for $80,000.
She has made her hideout homey, adding running water, wifi and even a breadmaker.
“I feel at peace now. Now that I have it down here, I feel safe,” Roberta says.
Griffin is not the only one protecting her family.
A man who makes these bunkers says sales are skyrocketing.
“Six years ago, doing 10 or 11 shelters a year, to doing close to 1,000 this year is a dramatic increase,” said the owner of Atlas Survival Shelter, Ron Hubbard.
Griffin and her husband could live with two other relatives for months in the 26-foot long shelter, outfitted with an air-filtration system that is powered by a hand-crank.
————