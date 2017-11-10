Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team start with a win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s second year as coach of the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team started with a victory. The Lobos outlasted Western Michigan 88-76 Friday night. Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, Cherise Beynon, led the Lobos with 24 points. Beynon also pulled down 8 rebounds and dished out 9 assists.

She had help putting points on the board from teammate and Preseason Newcomer of the Year Tesha Buck. Buck was 5 of 8 from three-point range and scored 22 points. She also had 5 assists. Lobo center Jaisa Nunn, back from season-ending knee surgery last year, scored 18 points in the win with 6 rebounds.Western Michigan was led by Deja Wimby who had 15 points. The 1-0 Lobos are back on the floor at Dreamstyle Arena Monday. They will host Marquette.