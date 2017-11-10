A westerly flow across the state on Saturday will lead the warm temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs will top out in the high 60s here in the Albuquerque area. The most problematic winds will be across the northern mountains were gusts could top 45 mph. A cold front is pushing in Sunday, dipping temperatures across the eastern and central sections of the state.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
