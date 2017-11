ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local veterans were honored for their sacrifices Friday.

Colonel Steven Garcia helped salute veterans at Los Colinas Villiage with their annual Veterans Breakfast.

After the Presentation of Colors, Garcia talked to vets at the village about the importance of family and service.

He says the highlight was getting to thank those who served.

