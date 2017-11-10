Local nonprofit connecting horses with veterans suffering from PTSD

LA CIENAGA, N.M. (KRQE)- As Veteran’s Day approaches, a New Mexico non-profit is continuing its work with those who have helped serve our country by getting post 9/11 veterans back into society in a unique way.

They’re doing this by using horses turning these veterans into cowboys through the “Horses for Heroes-NM Cowboy Up!” program.

“It was very apparent to us early on especially apparent to me being a veteran was they needed a new mission,” said Rick Iannucci, founder and veteran.

Reconnect, re-create, and reintegrate. That’s the mission for the veterans in the Cowboy Up! program.

While they’re learning how to bail hay, horseback ride, and more, Iannucci says the purpose of the program goes much deeper than that. It starts by using horses to help heal the “hidden scars” of service.

“Getting them grounded where they can actually start experiencing and re-integrating nature in with themselves, with an animal that is non-judgmental, has no hidden agenda, and is anxious for you to be their partner. It’s huge for them. That’s what starts the ball rolling,” said Iannucci.

The horses bring tranquility to those suffering from PTSD, which is something that Vietnam veteran Carl Hawkins knows all too well.

“That’s my main thing is patience. Horses are a calming medicine for a better word,” said Hawkins.

When it comes to PTSD, or as Iannucci refers to it as “Post Traumatic Spiritual Dissonance,” one size does not fit all.

“It’s that spiritual dissonance, that disconnect, that has plagued them since they’ve been deployed and since they’ve returned home,” said Iannucci.

That’s why every session is tailored to each individual veteran. It starts with the groundwork, connecting with their horse, before riding.

Once they progress past that point, the vets can start participating in other aspects of ranch life, like herding cattle.

Along the way, Iannucci says they will experience camaraderie with other vets.

While it’s geared toward post 9/11 heroes, even volunteers say the program is helping them.

“All these people here that I know that come help are all good people and that helps a lot,” said Hawkins.

Lannucci also says as the veteran learns to connect with the horses, they can start reconnecting with family, friends and society.

The entire program is run by veterans for fellow veterans and Lannucci says they even do cowboy yoga to help clear their minds.

“Cowboy Up!” is free to all post 9/11 veterans and active military.

