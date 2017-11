(KRQE) – Snack-maker Little Debbie has created a bit of a stir on social media.

The company is hinting that one of its popular treats will soon be eliminated.

It posted an image on Twitter Wednesday showing images of four confections with the message, “One gotta go forever,,, Which one?”

The treats include Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Honey Buns.

So far. the company has not explained the purpose of the tweet nor confirmed if it will stop making any of its treats.

