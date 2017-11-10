Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A blanket of fog is reducing visibility across portions of eastern NM this morning, eventually set to mix out by this afternoon. Majority of us can expect a mostly to partly sunny sky overhead today with afternoon highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Westerly flow will keep us dry, warm and quiet through this evening (no rain or snow expected within statelines).

SATURDAY: Another pleasant day on tap with a good mix of sunshine and clouds stretched over the state and warm afternoon temps (Albuquerque-metro: upper 60s to low 70s). Winds will begin to pick up late day for those within eastern NM as a cold front begins to edge into the state.

SUNDAY: The mentioned cold front will swing southwest across NM through the day. Afternoon highs will be anywhere from 10°-20° cooler across the Eastern Plains… and a few to 5° cooler across western and central NM. We’ll finish the weekend with quite a bit more cloud cover… but little in the way of significant rain or snow.