Korean War Vet meets, thanks second grader who wrote him a letter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Korean War Veteran paid a special visit to an Albuquerque elementary school to thank a second grader for a letter the boy wrote to him.

“The ocean was angry and turbulent,” said Lloyd Seagraves with a chuckle as he spoke to students at Apache Elementary School on Friday.

Each line in his face tells a story, a story of where he’s been and what he’s seen.

“I tell people that ship somersaulted all the way to Japan,” said Seagraves as he spoke to the kids about his journey to Korea.

Lloyd Seagraves served in the Army during the war and this year, he embarked on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

“We were treated like we were the only people in the world,” he said.

As Seagraves remembers all the moments of the Honor Flight, he said the most special part of the trip was when he received an envelope full of letters from people across the country.

On of those letters was a hand-written on ‘Cat in the Hat’ paper by Xavier Nieto, a second grader at Apache Elementary School. The letter read, “Dear soldier, thank you for saving lives, and my life. I hope you are safe. Thank you for saving the U.S.”

“It’s the first one Xavier ever tried to write to somebody, and I got it,” said Seagraves.

The veteran was touched by the words of the young American.

“He was asked to write this letter, he didn’t know who it was… but he said all the right things,” he said.

Seagraves said he had to meet Xavier. And on Friday they met for the first time, embracing in a hug.

“It touched both of them in a special way, for the elderly and the young to get together,” said Xavier’s mom, Margaret Nieto.

As a token of his appreciation, Seagraves gave Xavier his American flag, given to him during the honor flight.

“Thank you for sending me this letter,” said the veteran.

