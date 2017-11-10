Judge tries to vote, finds out someone already voted for him using his name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Federal Appeals Court Judge was left angry and confused when he tried to do his civic duty earlier this week in Albuquerque. He was turned away because, apparently, someone had already used his name to vote.

It all started on Wednesday.

“There was no one there to vote so I thought this was going to go really quickly,” said Judge Harris Hartz.

Judge Hartz showed up to the city’s Record Center on 6th and Menaul with his driver’s license, to vote early in the mayor’s race.

What he thought would be a quick trip turned into an ordeal.

“They’re getting some report of activity in my account. I don’t remember the language they used. I said ‘What does that mean?’ They said somebody voted,” said Judge Hartz. “They reported to me that I had voted at City Hall at 4:15, about an hour and fifteen minutes earlier,” he continued.

Judge Hartz, of course, knew was impossible.

“I knew I hadn’t voted so I thought there was this foul-up, and that can happen,” said Judge Hartz.

On top of that, Judge Hartz says he has people to confirm he was not at City Hall during that time.

“I was in my office. We have a small office. I have four law clerks. I have a judicial assistant and I was working with them,” said Judge Hartz.

The City Clerk’s Office tells News 13 they met with Judge Hartz Friday morning to review the signed ballot, and could not make out the name.

“It was not my signature. It wasn’t close to my signature and they gave me provisional ballot,” said Judge Hartz.

The Clerk’s Office also says this has never happened to them before. Having gone through the experience, Judge Hartz hopes they have learned their lesson.

“It shouldn’t happen and if it does happen, there ought to be a way to get a provisional ballot so you don’t have to spend hours, as I have, trying to get it straightened out,” said Judge Hartz.

It is not clear if someone used an ID and impersonated the judge, if someone accidentally printed the wrong ballot, or if they checked off the wrong name.

