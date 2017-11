SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State workers will have paid time off to vote in elections.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a Santa Fe judge made the ruling this past week in response to a lawsuit filed by two state workers in October.

The lawsuit disputed the policy of paid leave not extending to local races.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the state say the law does not explicitly require employers pay workers while they’re voting.

