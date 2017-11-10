Infantry soldiers based in New York train at White Sands Missile Range

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (KRQE) – As government offices continue working on final touches for Veteran’s Day ceremonies, there are many military members who know they will not be spending the day relaxing or even with their loved ones.

This includes a group of infantry soldiers based out of New York who traveled to New Mexico to train at White Sands Missle Range.

Infantry soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, with the help of Air Force personnel from Texas and Arkansas, joined White Sands Missle Range Guard members in a 10-day rapid exercise.

Part of the exercise was simulating a quick deployment to a critical military facility that had been taken over by a disgruntled group. Once the soldiers arrived, they were tasked with protecting from the ground, while supporting local guard and police.

“Our company was specifically called out here for a scenario in order to reinforce security at WSMR,” 10th Mountain Division Capt. Andrew Boyle said.

White Sands Missle Range also made sure that their exercise felt like the read-deal.

Local guard members became the enemy, taking over the critical military facility and exchanging in a gun battle with blank ammunition. Some soldiers even had to be rescued and pulled out of harms way on a gurney.

Video of the exercise shows the danger the soldiers could one day face in a real-life emergency. But, at the end of this exercise, all of the soldiers walked away alive, unharmed with dusty uniforms.

Local guard members also say they would do it again, know this training for the Infantry Division is critical. “To have a warfighter out there defending our country, anything we can do we are just here to support the warfighter,” said Lt. John Moore.

“We’re a mountain division and we could be {deployed} anywhere in the world at any given moment and we’re always ready for that,” 10th Mountain Division SPC. Moses Negron said.

The infantry soldiers based out of New York can be deployed around the world. They also answer calls here in the United States to help protect critical facilities like White Sands, help with suspicious person situations or even rugged terrain rescues.

